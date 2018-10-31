Mayaro residents brace for the worst

Mayaro residents have to leave there homes to safer grounds after heavy rains caused massive flooding on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

AS heavy rain and strong wind continue throughout the country, Mayaro residents fear the worst as they anticipate a repeat of massive flooding throughout the area.

Today, many said they had begun to move their appliances and furniture to higher ground.

“Just a few weeks ago we went through one of the worst flooding in years, and now to have a repeat of this again? I really don’t know what I will do.”said Yushmia Boodhan, 35.

She told Newsday she was still cleaning her home.

“This is really a frightening situation. All we can do right now is pray. I am not only praying for me but for the entire country, because I know what I went through, so I know how other people who were affected are feeling.”

Maurisa Mohammed said when the rain started on Tuesday night she began to cry.

“I really really can’t go through this again. I just can’t. I lost so much in the last flooding. I can’t go through this again.” she said.

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Glenn Ram said if the rain continues for long periods, in the next hours there would be heavy flooding.

Ram said he and members of the Disaster Management Unit were out in the field preparing.

But, he said, “We are really hoping for the best, because I really don’t know how we would be able to get over this, one as clean- up operations are still going on.”

There have been reports of flooding in part of Penal and Couva.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather alert in place as a result of the passing of a tropical wave, and reported heavy rainfall throughout the country.