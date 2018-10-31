Judge falls ill: Petrotrin trial postponed

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

One of the judges sitting on a panel to adjudicate on the matter of the Industrial Relations Offense between Petrotrin and the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) has reportedly fallen ill and was unable to make it to the Industrial Court, Port of Spain, this morning.

The second day of the trial, which was expected to begin at 9.30 this morning, was adjourned to tomorrow after attorneys for both the union and Petrotrin were kept waiting for more than an hour as none of the judges showed up.

Attorney representing the OWTU, Douglas Mendes, SC, told the court shortly before 11 am that the matter will be postponed and is expected to be completed tomorrow.

Today, Petrotrin attorney Reginald Armour, SC, was expected to continue his cross examination of OWTU President General Ancel Roget and education officer Ozzie Warwick.