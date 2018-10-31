Jamaican music expert leads copyright workshop

MUSIC industry expert Evon Mullings will lead two International Standard Work Code (ISRC) workshops spearheaded by the Copyright Music Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT).

The ISRC workshops will take place today at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain and tomorrow at the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago. The workshops are geared towards producers, record labels and recording artistes across Trinidad and Tobago.

“This workshop will directly address International Standard Recording Codes. These codes are the universal identification numbering tools for sound and music video recordings. The Workshop will explain how music industry practitioners can identify and track their music worldwide and how they can obtain and utilize these codes,” stated Ayanna Belgrave-Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at COTT.

Belgrave-Lewis added, “We are particularly pleased to have Mr Evon Mullings facilitate this session. I know that he will bring practical insights to the workshop participants.”

Mullings is the General Manager of the Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS) which represents over 1,000 record producers in Jamaica. He has a wealth of information and over 15 years of rights collection.

His experience also includes serving on several boards including the Recording Industry Association of Jamaica; the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association and the National Library of Jamaica.