Jail for having gun in knapsack

A SIPARIA magistrate sentenced a labourer to 18 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to having a gun in his knapsack.

Magistrate Margaret Alert passed the sentence today on Karl Richardson, 29, of Borde Narve Village.

South Western police arrested Richardson at about 5. 30 pm yesterday during an anti-crime exercise. They intercepted a gold Nissan Tiida at Gopie Trace, Penal, and found the gun and an empty magazine in the knapsack on the back-seat.

According to the communications unit of the police service, Snr Supt Neville Adams, Supt Deonarine Basdeo and ASP Wayne Abbott coordinated the exercise which included Sgts Sheldon Ablacksing and Fareed Khan of the Penal CID.

Acting Cpl Denver Marsh of the South Western Division Task Force laid the charge.