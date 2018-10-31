HDC: drainage study for Greenvale Park in 2019

Vehicles sit submerged in water where they were last parked by their owners in front their homes in Greenvale before last weekend's devastating floods. While vehicle insurance is mandatory, the type varies and not all cover flood damage. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Chairman, Newman George said as early as January 2019 the corporation will be conducting construction work to alleviate the problem of flooding in Greenvale Park.

Speaking to the media after HDC was presented with 100 doors and associated fixtures from Bhagwansingh’s Hardware in front of the HDC head office, South Quay,PoS, George said last year July HDC invited companies to submit proposals to do drainage and hydrologic studies in the area.

He said corporation knew there were some problems in the area, and have been trying to rectify the issue since 2017.

“We received proposals from three companies and last November we engaged the services of Alpha Engineering to do that hydrological survey, the drainage study and to come up with proposals for the designs and so on.

“Ironically the October, 18, we received that proposal from Alpha Engineering. We are looking to cost it and maybe by the beginning of January, once we can get the final costing we can do some construction work to try and alleviate the problem of flooding.”