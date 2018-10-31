Harvard caps season with Senior Rugby title

HARVARD’S second team overturned what appeared to be an insurmountable deficit to secure the (TTRFU) Senior Division title with a 39-22 victory over Rainbow Sports and Culture Club on Sunday.

After trailing 22-5 only 20 minutes into the contest, Harvard went on a complete rampage, scoring 34 unanswered points to secure what turned out to be a comfortable victory against the south-based rugby team.

It meant Harvard would also leave their ground at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, with the league double, following the first team’s recent capture of the Championship Division title.

Rainbow took a 10-0 lead by the eighth minute with tries from Themba Jack and Randy George, a minute before Harvard got themselves back into the game with a try from Shakeel Dyte.

Rainbow went on to score two more tries, a second from Jack–converted by Johnasson Alleyne–and the other from Randy Regis, before dropping all momentum.

After a dominant second half from Harvard, Brian Daniell scored one try and two of seven conversion attempts, while Jabari Sandy scored a pair of tries. Caleb Hector and Kyle Ramjag scored the other tries for Harvard.

The come-from-behind effort epitomised Harvard’s successes this season. Harvard finished the season undefeated.

The Serpentine Road-based team went through the group stage winning all matches. Harvard claimed several records along the way, one of which included a 124-7 victory over a handicapped Caribs II, who started that match short by two players.

They also defeated Police 41-17 and 55-5 over the two legs and Rydeus by much narrower margins, 29-25 and 39-38.

Rainbow also enjoyed a stand-out campaign en route to an anitclimatic final, winning five of six matches, the last of which was an 85-22 triumph over Defence Force.