Gremio brush aside Sangre Chiquito

Gremio players after their victory last weekend in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League.

GREMIO reclaimed top spot in Group B of the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond on Saturday with a resounding 4-0 thumping of Sangre Chiquito. After a strong start to the league, Sangre Chiquito are beginning to struggle with their third defeat to endanger their chances of qualifying for the Big 8. Gremio, however, have moved on after their narrow defeat to Boys Town that ended their unbeaten run and are clicking again. Gremio’s JC Lewis led the way with a clinical double, with Rickell Dickson and Dwaine Ovid adding one apiece to round off the scoring.

On Sunday, Group A leaders Pinto United strengthened their position atop the standings with a 5-1 thrashing of All Stars. Brandon Calderon fired in a brace, and Brian Sequea, Cody St Clair and Noel Charles each bagged a goal to put the icing on the cake. Elijah Luke scored All Stars’ lone item.

Week Schedule:

Saturday – Fishing Pond Youths vs Friends and Family (4pm)

Sunday – Dream Team vs Walcott FC (2pm); Cool It vs Alexcon FC (4pm)

Tuesday – Fishing Pond Youths vs Boys Town (4pm)

Next Wednesday– Walcott FC vs G Madrid (4pm)

Next Thursday – Team Up Top vs Quash Trace (4pm)