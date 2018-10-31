Girl, 14, missing from St Jude’s

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl after she was reported missing from the St Jude's Home for Girls yesterday afternoon.

According to a release issued by the police service this afternoon, Latisha St Paul was last seen at around 2.30 pm on Monday, leaving the home at Belmont Circular Road, Belmont, she was wearing a yellow jersey and a pair of short blue jeans.

She was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station, around 2:15pm, yesterday by staff of the home.

Anyone with information on St Paul's location is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station or call 800-TIPS.