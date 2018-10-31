ERP arrest 4, seize guns and ammo in Trincity break-in

Despite being a new addition to the police service, members of the Emergency Response Patrol arrested four men and seized two guns and ammunition after they interrupted a break-in at the Trincity Industrial Estate last night.

According to a release issued by the police service this afternoon, at around 8.50 pm, a maintenance manager on the estate reportedly observed his office had been broken into.

The Northern Division Operations Centre was contacted and three units from the ERP, the Northern Division Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch went to the scene.

Later that evening at around 9.30 pm, police stopped a gold Nissan Almera with four male occupants along Orange Grove Road, near an Anglican Church. They found 2 guns, loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition.

Four suspects; a 27-year-old, a 25-year-old, a 24-year-old and a 20-year-old, all of Morvant, were arrested.