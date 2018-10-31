Debe security guard shot dead

KILLED: Kerwin Williams

THE police yesterday launched a manhunt after the killing of an armed security guard at Anand’s Mall at Debe earlier.

Kerwin Williams, 37, of Mc Cloud Trace, Freeport, employed with TT Security Services Limited, was shot in the head at the mall entrance.

A supermarket supervisor was also shot but survived. Reports are that at 3.20 pm, Williams was escorting the supervisor who was carrying an undisclosed sum of money in a bag.

The supervisor was entering the mall, with the guard standing nearby, when three men ran up to them, shot the guard in the head and shot the supervisor in both legs and grabbed the bag of money. The trio ran out of the mall and jumped into a gold coloured car which sped off. Police were alerted and searched the area for the killers. They recovered the car soon after at Boodoo Trace in Debe. The injured supervisor was taken to San Fernando General Hospital where he remains warded.

Talking to reporters, mall owner, Anand Ramnarinesingh, extended condolences to Williams’ family and praised the efforts of the police.

He promised counselling for the traumatised staff and promised help for Williams’ family. He said his business place will be open today.