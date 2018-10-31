Central residents panic over rain

Greenvale residents including a child are taken by boat out of the flooded community in east Trinidad. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Residents of Warrenville, Madras Road, St Helena and Kelly Village yesterday expressed panic because of the persistent rain and were bracing for flooding in these areas, which were inundated with floodwaters last week.

Some residents who lost everything and were in the process of furnishing their homes with new items such as fridges, stoves, living room suites and beds said they will have to put that on hold pending the outcome of the severe weather.

Yesterday the Caroni river started rising and drains and ponds began filling up as rain fell for several hours.

Some residents from Madras Road said they were contemplating moving out of their homes for fear of flooding.

Others who had only just finished removing sludge from their homes after last week’s flooding said they could not cope with another flood.