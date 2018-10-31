CAL: Emergency evacuation

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said an emergency evacuation of flight BW 1526 took place at the Piarco airport, yesterday.

On CAL Facebook page, it said, “The flight was operated by one of the airlines’ ATR-72 aircraft. The root cause of the evacuation is still being ascertained. The flight crew followed the standard operating procedures, and in accordance with the relevant drill, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated and escorted to the Domestic waiting area.”

The airline said emergency services was provided and attended to and the aircraft was cleared.

CAL said the aircraft has been withdrawn from service and the relevant inspections are currently taking place.