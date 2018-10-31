CAL declares operating profit

FILE PHOTO

STATE-OWNED Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has reported a summary of its unaudited financial results, for nine months ended September 30, which show the airline has moved into an operating profit and is net income positive for the year-to-date.

A CAL release stated the unaudited accounts for the nine months to September 30, show Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) of positive TT$96m which comprises TT$118m on international and other operations and negative TT$22m on the domestic airbridge.

The airline’s total net income of TT$48m is comprised of TT$83m on international and other operations and a loss of TT$35m on the airbridge.

Year-to-date total revenues showed a 15 per cent year-on-year improvement of TT$291m. Fuel of TT$450.4m was a major expenditure for the same period, compared to TT$345.5m in 2017, a year-on-year increase of TT$104.9m.

CAL said its improved performance has been achieved despite the aforementioned losses on the airbridge which continue to occur. Since 2005, the adult fare on the airbridge has been fixed at $150 one way, irrespective of rising fuel costs, for which the airline receives no subsidy.

The actual breakeven fare on the air bridge is $300 one-way. Of that sum, the passenger currently pays $100, the Government subsidy to the adult passenger only is $50 (children receive no subsidy from government) and CAL absorbs the loss for the remaining $150 or $200 depending on if the passenger is a child but occupying a seat.

'EXCEPTIONAL

ACHIEVEMENT'

With respect to the improved performance, S. Ronnie Mohammed, CAL's chairman said: “This is an exceptional achievement particularly against a headwind of higher oil prices and our increased support of the domestic operations.

"We consider this to be great news for the Caribbean Region, driven by the team’s high level of professionalism, efficiency and customer focus.”

CAL chief executive officer Garvin Medera said: “This success is testimony to the commitment of our employees and to the loyalty of our customers, who support us throughout the network. There is still more to do to build on this foundation, particularly as we enter a traditionally challenging time of year.”

Other highlights for the period January to September include Improved cargo and freighter revenue and profit; increased passenger numbers and load factors on many key routes; launch of new products, features and services including Caribbean View, Caribbean Upgrade, Caribbean Plus, Caribbean Explorer, online Caribbean Miles redemption, Online Webchat, WhatsApp Chat, and Caribbean Café.

Introduced new services from Port of Spain to Cuba and from St Vincent to New York; developed new Cargo website; executed interline ticketing with Hainan Airlines; introduced online interline bookings with three Regional Partners; being ranked 25th out of 164 global airlines for September 2018, for on-time performance by the OAG (Official Aviation Guide) Star Ranking.

Voted winner of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline’ for the eighth consecutive year and also selected as the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2018; Airbridge performance of 11,372 Total Flights Operated, 805,233 Total Seats Provided and716,299 Total Passengers carried: 716,299.