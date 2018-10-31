Aim high, achieve but be humble Students advised

Naparima Girls High School principal Carolyn Bally-Gosine presents an award to Sandhya Sookhoo last Friday at a graduation ceremony at the school.

AFTER her students received 31 scholarships, 18 open and 13 additional, Naparima Girls’ High School Principal Carolyn Bally-Gosine urged the successful students to maintain their humility in the face of their achievements.

At its Speech Day last Friday, the school celebrated the success of its students including Kirese Narinesingh, who was named the most outstanding candidate in language studies in the Caribbean region for her performance in CAPE 2018, as well as Sandhya Sookhoo, the most outstanding student at CSEC.

All 126 students who wrote CSEC achieved full certificates with many of them attaining between seven to 11 grade ones. Success was also recorded in CAPE with 17 students earning distinctions in ten subjects in Unit one and two.

Telling the prize winners and graduates they are blessed with gifts and talents, Bally-Gosine urged the girls to use them wisely in service to humanity.

“Never think for a moment that the universe owes you anything. Ask God to make the path to your destiny clear and free of obstacles.”

Bally-Gosine credited the students’ success to dedicated teachers who have maintained the high standard of discipline and excellence set by the Canadian missionaries who established the school in 1912.

In this vein, appreciation was shown to several teachers for their long and dedicated service to the school – Neela Roopchand, (35 years), Stephanie Coker (25 years), and Shelly Kaloo-Sammah and Petra Greenidge-Sawyer for 15 years each.

Recently retired teachers/deans, Sita Rampaul and Fadia Muradali-Kumar who gave 21 and 16-years of service respectively, were also acknowledged.

Observing that form one students have unlimited and unsupervised access to social media, the principal also cautioned parents to exercise control and restrict their children’s use to some sites which can have unpleasant consequences.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello in his address told the graduates their success is a culmination of an investment made by their parents, school and the State. He told them in return they must contribute to the growth and development of TT and San Fernando in particular.

He said there is an exciting cusp of development taking place in San Fernando which they must be part of.