You will be flushed out, prosecuted Acting Commissioner sends warning to rogue officers:

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke yesterday sent out a stern warning to rogue officers intent on bringing the prison service into disrepute by their illicit activities that they will be flushed out of the system and prosecuted.

The Acting Commissioner’s comment came hours after a 51-year-old prison officer with more than 25 years service was allegedly searched on Saturday night and found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana. According to reports around 7.25 pm on Saturday a prison superintendent at the Maximum Security Prison confronted a prison officer and searched his lunch bag.

The senior officer allegedly found and seized three brown packages concealed within the lining of the lunch bag. The packages allegedly contained a quantity of marijuana.

The officer was detained and a search was carried out of his car which was parked in a nearby car park.

During that search another five packages containing marijuana were allegedly found.

Arouca police were called in and the officer was detained. A search was also carried out at the suspect’s Felicity home and yesterday the prison officer remained in a cell at the Arouca police station. He is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate today. Yesterday the acting commissioner said “it is a very sad indictment against officers who choose to ply their illegal trade putting the lives of innocent officers at risk.

We as a service will continue to use what we must, to increase searches and patrols and other strategies that will see the reduction of trafficking within the walls of the prison.”

He said that he has instructed that random searches be carried out at all the prisons and officers will be subjected to those searched round the clock.

The acting commissioner noted that the intention is to clean up the prison service.

On Friday last officers of the Emergency Response Unit carried out a search at the Women’s Prison at Golden Grove Arouca around 5 am and found and seized seven pounds of marijuana, cell phones and chargers under a staircase at the prison. Investigators believe the contraband items were secretly smuggled into the women’s prison by a prison officer for sale to inmates.

An internal investigation has been launched into that find by the acting commissioner.

Recently Police Commissioner Gary Griffith placed a team of selected police officers to work alongside prison officers and soldiers at the Maximum Security prison to deal with illicit activities involving prison officers and prisoners.

That team is also involved in surveillance duties.