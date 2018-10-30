Witco shareholders approve stock split

Shareholders of West Indian Tobacco (Witco), one of the most valuable shares on the TT Stock Exchange (TTSE), approved a three-way stock split, subject to regulatory approval, a move the board hopes will make the company’s stock more attractive and competitive for investors.

“We are trying to do is to reduce the $90 price tag to $30, which we think will be more competitive because if you look at the traffic taking place right now on the TTSE, most of the traffic is taking place within the $25 to $40 price range. We are looking to attract more traffic,” Jean-Pierre du Coudray, Witco’s managing director said.

Witco, at $90 per share, is the second most valuable listing on the TTSE, behind Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. Both of these are among the shares that underpin the government’s recently launched National Investment Fund.

Du Coudray said the company’s research showed new and younger investors find the current price tag too high and instead look for cheaper options that will give them more bang for their buck, so the stock split should cause a drop in price and greater liquidity in the market, since the current market capitalization of 84 million shares will triple.

He admitted he did not know if current investors would be willing to sell extra shares, but historically, in 2001, the last time there was a share split, the price dipped from $11 to $5.50 before eventually peaking to $126 in 2015.

The split will not cost exisiting shareholders anything, nor will dividends in “absolute terms” be affected, he said. The value of the dividend payout will be the same, but per share, it will now be divided into three.

Du Coudray said the intention is to bring a more competitive share to the market, and the board had looked at several different models before settling on this. He was clear there will not be a separate new share offer.

The split still is still subject to regulatory approvals but the board “does not envisage” these will not be granted, although no mention of a timeframe was given. All shareholders registered as at November 20 will be eligible for the split. New stock certificates will be issued or the additional shares will be deposited in shareholders’ Central Depository accounts. First Citizens Brokerage and Advisory Services will be overseeing the process. Witco has 3,000 shareholders, 36 per cent of which are institutional investors. Witco’s profit for 2017 was $380 million; for the first nine months of 2018, its profit was $303 million.