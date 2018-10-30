‘WASA please fix this burst main’

AT NINETY-ONE, pensioner Mary Greaves says her biggest wish is live her life as comfortably as she can until her maker is ready to come for her.

However, state-utility the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has made the elderly woman’s life a nightmare as her numerous calls to them to have a burst water main in front of her home repaired, have fallen on deaf ears...since July.

The water has now begun to undermine the yard and Greaves says she is fearing that it could eventually damage the house’s foundation.

When Newsday visited Greaves’ home at St Michael’s Court in Oceanview Terrace, Carenage water was seen flowing right outside her front door. The lawn was waterlogged. Greaves said that for the past three months, she has been religiously calling the authority to have the matter addressed.

“At night, I have to put several towels by my front door just in case the pressure gets too strong and send water into my home. There is now a big hole formed in road because of the constant water and the water is coming into my property. I have no one to ask for help to fix the problem.

“I am afraid the water might cause damage to my property. The water is undermining my property and in front of my yard is always soaked.

“Every time I call WASA, I am being told to call back later or they have taken note of my complaint. You know how long them taking ‘note’ from me? You would think they were studying for a degree or something, the amount of note they take from me,” the exasperated woman said.

“One day I was given another number to call and I was told to speak with the coordinator of the call centre. I did that but up to now no one has responded. I was told to keep trying. I called Newsday once and allyuh reach, I called WASA since July and they can’t reach as yet. This is ridiculous!”

Greaves said anyone traversing Oceanview Terrace will be met with a big pool of water which has been there for months.

Apart from the inconvenience, the damage to the road and water possibly damaging her property, Greaves said it hurts to see so many precious, potable gallons of water going to waste because of this burst water main especially when there are other areas in the country with no pipeborne water and dry taps.

When contacted, WASA’s senior manager of corporate communications Daniel Plenty requested all the information concerning Greaves’ complaint and gave his assurance that officials will look into the matter.