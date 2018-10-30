Venezuelan killed in road accident

A Venezuelan man became the victim of a road accident on Thursday evening while trying to cross Manzanilla Road.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Alberto Carillo. He was hit by a car at about 6 pm.

Close friends and relatives spoke to Newsday yesterday while awaiting the results of an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James yesterday. They said Carillo had stopped on the roadway to urinate and was returning to his car when the accident occurred.

“We were just returning from Sangre Grande, and we were on Manzanilla Road and he asked me to stop so he could pee,” said one of his close friends. “He crossed the road to do it, and when he was crossing to come back to the car, he was hit by the car.”

Newsday was told the driver stopped a short distance away, and ran back to help, but Carillo died shortly after. Police and emergency services were called and Eastern Division police interviewed the driver, who told them he did not see Carillo crossing.

Newsday was told Carillo, the father of three, from Maturin, Venezuela, came to Trinidad because of the difficulties in Venezuela. Carillo applied through the Living Water Community for political refugee status, and moved to Trinidad in March, when he was successful.

Relatives and friends described him as a friendly, hard-working man. He worked with an ice company, packing and delivering ice to various businesses.

“He came and was doing jobs that the average Trinidadian would not want to do.” a relative said.

Newsday was told his body would be taken back to his home town in Venezuela for the funeral.

An autopsy report yesterday confirmed he died from blunt force trauma consistent with a car accident.