Two on trial for 2007 murder

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

TWO men are on trial in the Port of Spain High Court for the murder of 78-year-old Soonardaye Sankersingh in October 2007.

Testifying against them was the soldier who ran after the two when he saw them leaving the pensioner’s house.

On trial before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine are Romeo Grannum and Ancil Ramroop. They are accused of killing Sankersingh on October 7, 2007, at Ganga Trace, Las Lomas No 2.

Soldier David Mack, who was also Sankersingh’s neighbour, said he had just returned home when he looked across to his neighbour’s house, as was his usual practice, and saw two men coming out of the house.

He said he called out to them to stop, but they looked at him, turned around and started running.

Mack ran after them.

He gave a statement to police that night.

Mack returns to court today to continue his evidence. He is being cross-examined by Senior Counsel Israel Khan, who is representing the two men.

Also testifying yesterday was Kishoor Ramkissoon, another neighbour, who said he saw the men going into the old woman’s house.

State attorney Maria Lyons-Edwards is prosecuting.