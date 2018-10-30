TUTTA: hold parents accountable for children’s actions

Lynsley Doodhai

TT Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president Lynsley Doodhai said parents should pay closer attention to their children and try to have more quality time with family.

Speaking to Newsday, Doodhai commended High Court judge Frank Seepersad for saying, “Parents need to take control of their children.”

Doodhai said there is a breakdown in communication between parents and their children in society.

“I think there is a breakdown in the values in our society because long ago children used to go to church on a Sunday morning with parents, now we have more broken homes with single parent families in our society.

“The absent of a male figure in homes, in some homes you have none of the parents living with children and they are living by grandparents, uncles or an aunts. There are also instances where children take care of themselves while parents only go in and out of the home. All these are reasons contributing to the breakdown in families.”