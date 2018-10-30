Tobago to be Shadow’s final resting place

Winston “Shadow” Bailey

THE ashes of the late calypsonian Shadow, Winston Bailey, will be returned to his beloved Tobago after the private cremation today.

There is speculation that the ashes will be scattered in the village of Les Coteaux, where he spent his early childhood and developed his craft, after a private ceremony in Tobago.

In a telephone interview on Monday, Shadow’s daughter-in-law Tamico Spicey Moore said Shadow’s final resting place is still to be determined.

“We are in discussion right now with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), and we will make a statement when that time comes.”

A non-religious service for the Shadow will be held this morning at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Moore said there will be a public viewing from 8-9.30 am and the service will begin at 10 am, where members of the calypso fraternity would pay final tribute.

Moore said the service is expected to culminate around 1 pm and a private cremation will follow at 5 pm at Belgrove’s Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.

Moore did not want to say when the ashes will be flown to Tobago or if it they would be buried in an urn or scattered.

In a release, the funeral home invited the public to wear white, line the route, “ and wave something white as we pay tribute to our icon The Shadow.”

Shadow, 77, died four days before he was scheduled to receive an honourary degree from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus. His son Sharlan collected it on his behalf at a graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Since Shadow’s death last week, TT has celebrated his life and legacy.

The cortege will exit the QPS to Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain, then to the Eastern Main Road, to the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to Orange Grove Road, Trincity to Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium.

Condolence messages can be sent to the family and the commemorative memorial booklet can be downloaded at www.belgroves.com/theshadow.”