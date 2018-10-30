Super League race heats up with Parkites victory

THE race for the TT Super League crown flew wide open on Sunday evening following a 2-1 come-from-behind win for title challengers Queen's Park over Cunupia FC.

The Parkites' win saw them move within a point of league leaders FC Santa Rosa which scraped by a 1-1 draw two days prior.

Queen's Park took a trip to Cunupia on Sunday and found themselves trailing by the 20th minute when Gerald Meloney scored the home team's opening goal.

Queen's Park, however, rallied back in the second half and found an equaliser when Benedict Barrett netted his seventh goal of the campaign just after the hour mark.

The Parkites then sealed all three crucial points after Jason Devenish bagged the winning goal in the 81st minute.

With just six matches remaining for the title contenders, FC Santa Rosa and Queen's Park practically enter each with a must-win approach.

Action will continue on Thursday with a rescheduled meeting between Bethel United and Guaya United FC–both of whom are out of the title race–at Montgomery Recreation Ground, Tobago, from 6 pm.

The next round will start on Saturday with the key match-up featuring FC Santa Rosa and UTT at Arima Velodrome from 7.30 pm.

On Sunday, Queen's Park will host second-from-bottom Bethel United at St Mary's College Ground, St Clair from 3.30 pm.

Results

Friday

FC Santa Rosa 1 (Ryan Stewart 90th+5 pen) vs Matura Reunited 1 (Kitwana Abosi 25th)

Saturday

Metal X Erin FC 2 (Sylvester Teesdale 1st, Akinola Williams 85th) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 3 (Kerwin Bonnette 49th, Josiah Alleyne 67th pen, Karamo Samuel 90th+2)

San Fernando Giants vs Club Sando–San Fernando Giants won 3-0 by default

Sunday

Police FC vs Guaya United–Match rescheduled to November 15

Prison Service 2 (Nathan Julien 27th, Kylon Gay 44th pen) vs UTT 2 (Dillon Bartholomew 57th, Glen Walker 88th)

Bethel Untied 2 (Tee Jay Cadiz 54th, 69th) vs RSSR FC 3 (goal 45th, Hakim Gulston 83rd, Marvin Oliver 90th+3)

Cunupia FC 1 (Gerald Meloney 20th) vs QPCC 2 (Benedict Barrett 63rd, Jason Devenish 81st)

Standings

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

FC Santa Rosa*20*14*3*3*56*18*45

QPCC*20*13*5*2*57*26*44

Prison Service*20*10*8*2*34*22*38

Cunupia FC*19*9*6*4*37*19*33

Matura Reunited*29*8*6*6*46*47*30

+Guaya United*18*9*5*4*35*22*29

Police FC*19*8*5*6*32*27*29

+UTT*20*8*3*9*32*35*24

RSSR FC*19*5*6*6*25*34*22

Petit Val/DM Utd*20*5*4*11*22*46*19

San F'do Giants*20*3*8*9*24*43*17

Club Sando*20*4*3*13*18*35*15

Bethel Utd*19*3*5*11*26*44*14

+Metal X Erin FC*20*2*4*14*22*48*7

+ indicates teams docked three points for not fielding a youth team in any competition this season.

Fixtures

Thursday - Rescheduled from Match Day 19

Bethel United vs Guaya United FC, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Match Day 21

Saturday

Club Sando vs Cunupia FC, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, 6 pm

Guaya United vs Metal X Erin FC, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

FC Santa Rosa vs UTT, Arima Velodrome, 7.30 pm

Sunday

Matura Reunited vs San Fernando Giants, venue and time to be announced

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs Prison Service FC, St Anthony's College, 3.30 pm

RSSR FC vs Police FC, venue and time to be announced

QPCC vs Bethel United, St Mary's College Ground, 3.30 pm