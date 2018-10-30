N Touch
Wednesday 31 October 2018
Shekeem’s Funeral Service on Friday

DISTRESSED: Joanne Francois, mother of Shekeem Francois (centre) at her home. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI
Shekeem Francois, the 15-year-old boy who was shot dead by police last Thursday, will be laid to rest after a funeral service which will be held on Friday.

Francois funeral will be held at about 1 pm at the Corpus Christi Catholic church in Success Village, Laventille.

Francois' adopted mother, Joanne Francois, told Newsday she has no intention of doing a second autopsy on the teenager.

"I don't want any second autopsy, I just want to bury my child" Francois said.

Shekeem was one of five killed in the controversial shooting last Thursday.

According to thepolice, they were carrying out a warrant on two men, Mechak Douglas and Shaundell St Clair when they were allegedly shot at. Police said they shot the two wanted men, along with three others, in a shoot-out, killing them.

Relatives of the shooting victims claimed the men surrendered to police but were shot anyway.

