Say sorry Massy

THE EDITOR: Concerning the retired acting assistant commissioner accused of stealing rotisserie chicken. Too many staff, at Massy, are rude, crude, uncouth, and untrained.

It is a shame, first of all, that this type of incident even happens, and second, that it is not given the attention it deserves when it does happen to find solutions that could stop it from happening again.

Shouldn't there be a sincere public apology from Mr Elliot Gervase Warner, group chief executive officer and president of Massy Holdings Ltd, on the front page of the newspapers and a plan to respond to this and other similar incidents, so that customers can feel comfortable and appreciated?

Bringing it to front-page headline news is good for the company, good for business in general, and good for humanity.

George Thomas via e-mail