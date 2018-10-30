Sadhana always top of her game

Former St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando student and 2018 joint President’s Medal winner Sadhana Balladin.

JOINT President’s Medal winner Sadhana Balladin was always diligent and at the top of her game as a student of St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, school principal Jennifer Manwaring said.

“She was always at the top of her game. Of course, you cannot discount the contribution the teachers would have made. But she made it so easy for them because of those attributes I mentioned earlier,” Manwaring told Newsday.

Balladin, 19, and Amrita Singh of Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, both won the President’s Medal having topped this year’s CAPE examinations.

For Lakshmi Girls Hindu College, this year’s national scholarship announcement was all the more sweeter as this is the fourth consecutive year a student of the school has earned a President’s Medal for CAPE excellence.

Manwaring said Balladin’s dedication contributed to her success. “I didn’t expect it although our girls always do very well. At this time, words cannot express the joy we are feeling. My interaction with her has always been pleasant. She volunteers and I have gotten to know her father because I went to school with him at UWI.”

“She is quiet and hard-working. What stood out as a student, was that she was always consistent and helpful to her peers,” the principal said. Balladin of Marabella is now a student of at The UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences at the St Augustine campus.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia announced the winners on Thursday and Balladin said it came as a shock to her.