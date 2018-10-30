Protests over road conditions in La Brea and Point Fortin

John David, president of the San Fernando/ Point Fortin taxi drivers association speaking on behalf of protesting drivers. Photo: Lincoln Holder

HOPING that the Government fix deplorable road conditions along the Point Fortin/San Fernando route, residents staged fiery protests today.

As early as 5 am today, residents of La Brea and Point Fortin blocked the Southern Main Road and the main entrance and exit points. It caused a traffic pile-up for a few hours before police cleared the debris. Despite being left stranded, many commuters supported the decision to highlight the road conditions.

The latest protest is in support of the taxi drivers who have been protesting for better road conditions. Since the start of the month, taxi drivers began to protest by withholding their services. This morning they did the same. Taxi drivers parked their vehicles at the taxi stand along Mainfield Road, Point Fortin, but refused to make any trip to San Fernando. Saying they are losing money by not working, they said it was a sacrifice they are making so that the authorities would intervene.

“Last week we had two protests, and this is the second one for this week. Residents are very disappointed about how we are being treated. No one wants to listen to our plights. We want to get our roads fixed,” said the president of the Point Fortin/San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, John David.

The association, he said, sent letters to many officials among them the prime minister, Point Fortin and La Brea Members of Parliament and to the Works and Transport Minister. So far, only La Brea MP acknowledged receipt of the letter.

“Up to now, no one did anything. We are so disappointed in the Works Minister who said he will not be bullied in fixing the road. No one is trying to bully him. “

“We put him there to do a job. He is not doing the job he is supposed to do. He should resign because all over he is going and singing the same song,” David said.

Another taxi driver said: “How long are we going to wait on Mr Dillon? Why do we always to have a protest to get the road fixed. They are driving on the same road we are.

“But we are the poor people, so we have to take that. It is overbearing. It is frustrating. This is why people resort to this sort of action.”

Members of the association are meeting with the mayor today to discuss the issues.