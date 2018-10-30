Police investigate fight at St Jude’s

POLICE were called on Monday to intervene at the St Jude's Home for Girls after the girls acted violently toward the officials of the home. Police is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and searching for one of the girls who escaped.

According to a release sent to the media, officials at the home called the police at about 2 pm and said the wards of the home were behaving in a violent and aggressive manner toward them. They asked that the police intervene and bring the unruly wards to a state of conformity.

During the incident, the officials had to lock themselves in the staff room, and significant damage was done to the library and dormitory.

Six wards escaped, but police and officers of the Child Protection Unit who responded to the report caught five of the six girls. One of the girls is still at large, while another sustained an injury to her leg and was hospitalised.