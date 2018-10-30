No government reaction…

WITH no response to their protest earlier this month, Point Fortin to San Fernando taxi drivers withheld their services for another day yesterday, to draw attention to their deplorable road conditions.

Association president John David said three weeks after they wrote to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, Point Fortin MP, Housing Minister Edmund Dillon, MP for La Brea Nicolle Olivierre and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunt appealing for their road to be fixed, the situation remains the same. “This is disrespectful. The only person who responded was Olivierre. She acknowledged receipt of the letter and said she was working together with the Works Ministry to get the job done, but that is just mamaguy.

“Nothing has been done. Not even our own MP has acknowledged the letter or even come to talk to us and Sinanan saying he will not be intimidated or bullied into fixing roads.

“Sinanan should not have made that statement because we are only fighting for what is just and fair. We can only come to one conclusion that this government does not care about the people of Point Fortin.”

David said potholes caused by normal wear and tear as well as by the poor workmanship from repairs done by the Water and Sewage Authority has left them with mounting vehicle repair bills.

In addition to the increasing maintenance cost, David said the increase in the price of super fuel, which most of the drivers use, is having a negative financial impact on them. He said the association is reluctant to increase its fare because many passengers have lost their jobs. If the roads are repaired, he said, this would take some strain off the drivers.

Earlier this month commuters were left stranded as the drivers parked their vehicles on the taxi stand for several days to draw attention to the bad roads.

Yesterday again, about 50 drivers drove their vehicles, slowly, from Point Fortin to Oropouche and back, minus passengers to drive home the point.

“It took the drivers about two hours to make this journey,” David said.

In an interview earlier this month, Sinanan told the Newsday once funds are available they will repair roads on a phased basis. He said protesting will not change the process used.