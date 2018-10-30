Inquiry on child offenders

THE Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity will hold a public inquiry into the treatment of child offenders at rehabilitation centres. The meeting takes place on Friday in the J Hamilton Maurice Room, Tower D , Port of Spain International Waterfront centre at 10.30 am

The committee is chaired by Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Other members include Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, Independent Senator Paul Richards and Princes Town MP Barry Padarath.

The House of Representatives sits later at 1.30 pm to debate a motion to approve a Report of the Joint Select Committee on the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.