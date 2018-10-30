Industrial Court rules, AG can intervene in OWTU matter

Deborah Thomas-Felix, President of the Industrial Court. FILE PHOTO

Despite strong objections by Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) attorney Douglas Mendes, SC, President of the Industrial Court Deborah Thomas-Felix this morning granted that the Attorney General be heard in the hearing of the Industrial Relations Offense (IRO). She granted this only in terms of remedies or sanctions if the Petrotrin was found to have committed an offense.

Thomas-Felix made the decision after a short recess and told representative attorney for the Attorney General, Seenath Jairam, SC, that while he will have a voice in deciding the sanctions for the company, at the end of the proceedings, he will not be able to contribute on matters pertaining to the IRO itself.

Jairam earlier argued the Attorney General was entitled to intervene in the matter as neither the OWTU nor the company could competently or sufficiently represent the best interest of the wider public.

Mendes accepted the court's decision and asked that permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul be prepared to undergo cross-examination before Friday.

Dhanpaul submitted affidavits outlining the risks associated with granting an injunction for the termination of Petrotrin staff.

The hearing of the IRO is expected to begin at 1 pm today.