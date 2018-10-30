Home-delivery of illegal drivers licence Sinanan aims for 33 ‘T’ inspection sites

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

THE overburdening of the Licensing Office has led to a racket whereby illegally-obtained driver licences are now being delivered by unscrupulous operators to the very homes of buyers.

So revealed Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at a function at his office at Richmond Street, Port of Spain to approve the licensing of private garages to inspect vehicles for road worthiness on the State’s behalf.

“One of the problems at the Licensing Office is that service has deteriorated so much that ‘professions’ have evolved to avoid you from going to the Licensing Office. You can get everything at home, including a driver’s permit. I can tell you we are working to solve these problems.”

Sinanan said that after the day’s awards, TT will now have 18 inspection sites, comprised 15 private garages plus three Licensing Office sites. “We have targeted an additional 15 by the end of November,” he added, saying by month-end the total will be 33 sites.

While congratulating the day’s awardees, Sinanan also warned that the certification could be withdrawn if the garage operator did not act in a professional manner. “Things have been happening that is not the normal way to do business.” When garages inspect a vehicle they are holding people’s lives in their hands, he explained.

“If we find some garage owner is not doing what is required, this (certificate) will be withdrawn.” The minister invited other garage-owners to seek registration at the ministry, involving inspection and authorisation. He vowed not to tolerate any inspections being done on the roadways that cause inconvenience to the travelling public.

Newsday asked if his complaint about things not being done “the normal way” had referred to the State sector, that is, the Licensing Office. He replied yes.

“We have had several incidents where people have been getting inspection certificates without having their vehicles inspected. This is one of the reasons why I actually went to Cabinet to ask for that five-month moratorium because clearly, the Licensing Office could not handle the volume of vehicles.

“What was amazing is that on some days the amount of ‘inspections’ that were going on, if you spent (just) five minutes to inspect a vehicle you could not complete that amount of inspections.”

Newsday asked if any major intervention has been made against such practices?

Sinanan replied, “An intervention has been made and we are getting a lot of positive comments now coming out from the licensing offices. But we have a long way to go. I told the Transport Commissioner and his staff that as much as we have made a significant dent, we are coming from ‘minus five’ and if we are at ‘one’ now on a scale from one to10, then we have to look at where we are coming from. “But I’m convinced that if we continue the drive that we are on right now, the licensing office will soon be a place where when you visit it will not be a nightmare.”