Give TTPS benefit of doubt

THE EDITOR: There are many incidents reported in this country involving police use of force against members of certain communities; some of the residents were armed and some were not. It has become the norm to challenge the police version of events while ignoring the completion of investigations of such incidents. The police account of such incidents tend to be viewed with scepticism. The TTPS are no longer given the benefit of the doubt and are even accused by some of planting evidence without any proof to substantiate their claims.

Police officers knowingly assume the risk of great bodily harm or death on a daily basis in order to make the community safe for residents and businesses. Police are sometimes gunned down for simply knocking on a door to ask for assistance. Officers must be granted the benefit of the doubt given the nature of their job. Sometimes they are required to use force, including deadly force to protect their lives, the lives of fellow officers and the lives of members of the communities.

SIMON WRIGHT, Chaguanas