Garcia: Schol subjects still under review

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday said a committee will review the subjects for which CAPE scholarships will be awarded, and that his previous remarks suggesting a reduction in the number of science and maths scholarships were his initial concerns.

His remarks came after Congress of the People leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan yesterday expressed alarm at suggestions of a cut in the number of science (188) and maths (103) scholarships, out of 376 in total awarded this year.

The minister told Newsday the review will be informed by the views that education is dynamic and that education must be aligned to the country’s developmental needs.

“That’s why Cabinet decided to appoint a committee headed by the Minister of Planning (Camille Robinson-Regis) to look into this whole area.”

Garcia said the committee has not yet met, so no one can predict its findings, although everyone will be able to offer their comments.

He reiterated his initial comments. “It seems to me there is an imbalance in scholarships in these two areas (natural sciences and maths). That does not mean we have taken a decision. We have expressed a concern. That decision will be taken when the committee meets.”

Garcia said the issue has many sides.

“The fundamental issue is, scholarships need to be tied to our developmental needs. To move forward, the country can’t rely only on one area. There are so many.”

He lamented that school principals and teachers have told him that parents are pushing their children to study science and maths.

“But there are so many other areas we must pay attention to for TT to go forward. The committee will look at all, to look for the best mix.”

Garcia made the point that education is dynamic. “A number of new subjects have been introduced at CAPE, including logistics and supply-chain management, digital animation, tourism, agriculture, innovation and entrepreneurship, to name a few.”

Garcia spelt out further areas. “We need to pay attention to technical/vocational (tech/voc) education. Another area I’m concerned about is special needs education, that is, scholarships to help train people to teach special-needs pupils. We must pay attention to the needs of the special needs child, such as autism.

" One pillar this Government is building the education system on is equity, so every child has an equal opportunity and equal chance to develop to their full potential...

“The natural sciences are important, but are not the only area to assist in our development.”