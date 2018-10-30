Former AG warns against crime, fearful society

FORMER attorney general Garvin Nicholas walked a middle path on the issue of the recent shooting of five men in Trou Macaque, Laventille, in an open letter to media houses. On one hand, he said the police must act firmly against criminals, but he secondly warned of a huge fallout from a fearful society.

“When people are made fearful, genocide, Nazism, terrorism, Brexit, the recent election results in the USA, Germany and Brazil, become possible.”

Fear is also used as an excuse to suspend human rights in order to restore safety and security while curtailing those very rights.

“Four hundred-plus murders per year have created a fearful society, which can be exploited if left unchecked.”

Having said that, Nicholas said he understands and fully supports the stance of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith that if fired upon, his officers must neutralise the threats against them.

“He is correct! The level of lawlessness in our society cannot be tolerated, and criminals must never feel that they can attack police officers and get off unscathed.”

Nicholas said the rule of law be preserved even in this most fearful period in TT's history, and the indications are that Griffith is pro-rule of law.

Asked if he defines “rule of law” in terms of maintaining holistic law and order or ensuring justice for an individual, Nicholas replied, “Both.”

He said police engagement with criminals is the last symptom of a disease that is crime, and government policy must avoid reaching that stage.

“It is imperative that we address the causes of crime at a much earlier stage, not just the symptoms at the point of deadly engagement. It is this approach that will contribute the most to making us all safer.”

An example he cited was cutting the funding of criminal gangs

“In the interim, I wish the good police officers Godspeed as they go about trying to protect and serve the citizens of TT.

“I wish the CoP...wisdom, strength and safety as he undertakes his part in this mammoth endeavour of restoring law and order to our twin-island state.”