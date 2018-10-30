Fisherfolk gutted by $3k subvention

Executive Members of ATFA address members of the media in Scarborough on Monday.

THE All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) has received a $3,000 subvention from the Government to be equally shared among the 16 fishing entities on the island with the aim of taking the industry forward. ATFA executive members are labelling this sun as “disrespectful” to their organisation and some have refused to accept the money.

On Monday, ATFA executive members met the media in Scarborough to apprise them of the situation.

According to President of the Association, Junior Quashie, one year ago, the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Tobago Affairs and Member of Parliament for Tobago East, Ayanna Webster Roy said would like to work along with the fisherfolk through the governing body, ATFA.

“So, she would give us (ATFA) the monies to run Tobago. We were called recently for a cheque ceremony which we all received in an envelope, and after all the function and the fancy talk we were told that they want transparency, they want accountability, they want to know that all the groups are satisfied with the monies given to them. When we opened the envelope, it was $3,000 to share within all sixteen groups in Tobago,” he said.

“If you do the Maths properly, each group would receive $187.50. This is so ridiculous to know that they are giving a body $3,000 to share within sixteen groups,” he fumed.

Quashie said they have had to meet with the groups on the island as group leaders were calling on ATFA for their share of the money.

“People were meeting us and saying that ATFA has big money and they want their share as group leaders. Everybody was so disturbed, and I am still trying to figure out how to give the groups this. Some of them have already told us to keep it in ATFA account as it cannot do anything for them. We want the people of Tobago to know the kind of treatment that we are getting. How much more can the fisherfolk take in Tobago? Gas price raise and we take it, they come now and they give us a cheque to share within sixteen groups where each group would only receive $187.50, how ridiculous is that?” he argued.

ATFA vice president and Public Relations Officer Curtis Douglas added, “Groups in Tobago used to write to the Ministry for assistance… the Minister one year ago asked us to fuse together under the umbrella of ATFA. She asked ATFA to write to the Ministry so they would give one cheque and ATFA would distribute the funding where necessary. We didn’t know the Minister would go thus far by only striking us $3,000 to share between all the fishing associations on the island. The sum of monies handed to us by the Minister is considered very, very heartless.”

Newsday Tobago attempted to contact Minister Webster Roy for clarification, however all calls to her cellphone went unanswered.

A press release from the Minister’s office thereafter stated, “the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services, Tobago aims to ensure equity and fairness in its process of providing financial assistance to individuals and organizations in Tobago at all times.”

The release noted that the NGO committee met in September to deliberate on applications from individuals and organizations, adding that 20 organisations applied during the period June to September 2018 and only six organizations were able to access funding with the limited resources available.

“ATFA received the largest share of the available funds. It is to be noted that it is not the policy of this organization to fund NGOs in consecutive financial years with the exception of ATFA which has received funding every year for the past five years, recognising that it comprises of several fishing groups,” the release stated, adding that the Office of the Prime Minister, Central Administrative Services, Tobago will continue to partner with NGOs in Tobago in order to empower them to strive for excellence in their sphere of activities with the limited resources that are available.