Fatima, Bishop’s Jr stand out at Aquathlon champs

Amy Pounder(background) and Ashley Scott of St Joseph Convent Port of Spain take part in the National Aquathlon School Championships, which took place at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, yesterday.

BISHOPS Anstey Jr and Marlins Swim Club stand-out Zachary Anthony won the 12-and-Over main event at the TT Triathlon Federation (TTTF) 2018/2019 Atlantic National Primary Schools’ Aquathlon Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, yesterday morning.

Part of the Atlantic Primary Schools Multi-Sport Series, the event took place with scores of young athletes vying for top honours in six divisions of the three-stage event.

Anthony, who recently represented TT with distinction at the Goodwill Swim Meet in Barbados and other events, came up big to secure the 12-and-over division in 15 minutes 27 seconds. He completed the 1.5km run, 200m swim and another 750m run, just over half a minute ahead of Holy Faith’s Dante Pichery (16:05). Ross Wortman of Dunross came third in 17:20. All top three finishers are 12 years old.

The top female finisher in the 12 and Over division was Anthony’s schoolmate at Bishops Jr, Jenae Price, who dominated her opponents to win in 17:27.

Her nearest challenger was Mealnaia Nanton of St Joseph Girls, who placed fifth overall and second among the girls, in 19:01.

At the end of the competition, Bishop’s secured the most podium finishes–four–with Samantha De Freitas-Manswell and Aiden Nixon placing third in their divisions to add to their school’s overall success.

Meanwhile, in the Secondary Schools segment which followed immediately after, athletes from Fatima College and St Joseph’s Convent stood out among the boys and girls, respectively.

Troy Llanos and James Castagne-Hay Boys 16 and Over and the Boys 13 and Under divisions.

Llanos clocked 27:22 over the 3km run, 400m swim and the second-leg 2km run, with his schoolmate Jaiden Harris taking second in 27:38.

Castagne-Hay, also representing Fatima College, stood out with his winning performance in the Boys 13 and Under division, which comprised a 1.5km run, 200m swim, and another 750m run. He finished in 14:52 with no competitors to be seen.

Eventually, Evan Gillard-Bruce of St Mary’s College finished over three minutes later (17:53) to claim second.

Results

Primary Schools Aquathlon

Girls 10-11 (1,000m run, 100m swim, 500m run)

1st- Cayann Sellier, 11, Cap-de-ville Gov’t, 10:04

2nd- Steffi Scott, 11, St Monica’s Prep, 10:35

3rd- Anya Davis, 11, St Monica’s Prep, 11:07

Boys 10-11 (1,000m run, 100m swim, 500m run)

1st- Liam Carrington, 11, San F’do TML, 8:53

2nd- Tristan Scott, 11, St Andrew’s, 9:07

3rd- Alain Briggs, 11, The University School, 9:07

Boys 12 and Over (1.5km run, 200m swim, 750m run)

1st- Zachary Anthony, 12, Bishops Jr, 15:27

2nd- Dante Pichery, 12, Holy Name Prep, 16:05

3rd- Ross Wortman, 12, Dunross, 17:20

Girls 12 and Over (1.5km run, 200m swim, 750m run)

1st- Jenae Price, 12, Bishop’s Jr, 17:27

2nd- Mealnaia Nanton, 12, St Joseph Girls, 19:01

3rd- Alyssa Cheekes, 12, Dunross, 19:42

Secondary Schools Aquathlon

Boys 16 and Over (3km run, 400m swim, 2km run)

1st- Troy Llanos, 16, Fatima, 27:22

2nd- Jaiden Harris, 16, Fatima, 27:38

3rd- Kareem Mason, 18, St Mary’s College, 28:00

Boys 14-15 (2 km run, 300m swim, 1.5km run)

1st- Kyle West, 14, Fatima, 19:30

2nd- Samuel Rudden, 15, Northgate College, 19:39

3rd- Matthew Wortman, Fatima, 19:42

Boys 13 and Under (1.5km run, 200m swim, 750m run)

1st- James Castagne-Hay,13, Fatima, 14:52

2nd- Evan Gillard-Bruce, 12, St Mary’s College, 17:53

3rd- Elijah Gibson, QRC, 13, 21:36

Girls 16 and Over (3km run, 400m swim, 2km run)

1st- Zahra Gaskin, 16 Bishops East, 32:09

2nd- Kristin Scott, 18, St Joseph’s Convent, 27:32

3rd- Amy Pounder, 16, St Joseph’s Convent, 28:00

Girls 14-15 (2 km run, 300m swim, 1.5km run)

1st- Jorja Jalim, 15, St Joseph’s Convent, 25:23

2nd- Daniella Clackman, 14, Bishop’s Anstey, 27:15

3rd- Arielle Dickson, 15, Providence, 27:57

Girls 13 and Under (1.5km run, 200m swim, 750m run)

1st- Amelica Rajack, 13, Holy Faith Convent, 14:52

2nd- Makaira Wallace, 13, St Joseph’s Convent, 16:49

3rd- Isis Gaskin, 13, Bishop’s East, 17:22