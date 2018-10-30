Farewell Shadow: Live tweets from his funeral

RIP: Winston “Shadow” Bailey.

Reporter Julien Neaves tweets live coverage from the funeral of honoured TT musical game changer, The Mighty Shadow.

Ladies dance to Signal Hill Alumni Choir performing "Stranger" at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/7n1N7CJBMU — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Sharlan Bailey says his father Winston "Shadow" Bailey cyar dead because he immortalised himself in your minds. He said he wished he was here to see how much people love him. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/iygyDt09t0 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Sharlan Bailey in his eulogy for his father Winston "Shadow" Bailey described his father as a warrior who never gave up or back down. He recalled one performa xe when he told the judges to put their pens down. "You can't judge me." @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/y0xpgTQAQG — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Sharlan Bailey and Iennesha Bailey, son and grandaughter of Winston "Shadow" Bailey respectively, perform a duet of "My Belief." @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/Hl0JvF7gaQ — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

SuperBlue and Anthony "Chinese Laundry" Chow Lin On at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/SZBFbs5tVy — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Buka Rennie reads from his May 1999 essay "Shadow: The William Blake of Kaiso." @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/SQSZw8CWQY — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Former President Anthony Carmona says Winston "Shadow" Bailey was robbed when he received a Humming Bird Silver instead of an ORTT. He questioned why his music was not played 24/7 by every radio station following his death. "We always short change our heroes." @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/uzjPJ1Qm2O — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Former President Anthony Carmona says he admired Winston "Shadow" Bailey's ability to say so little while saying so much. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/aQbBXlC5vO — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Former President Anthony Carmona describes late Winston "Shadow" Bailey as calypsonian philosopher and scholar and a genius. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/gVYpLjdd7E — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

TUCO President Lutalo Masimba says the death of Winston "Shadow" Bailey brings to question how we are preserving and storing our stories. He calls on the authorities to establish a museum of calypso history. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/sh28OtHI8V — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Rawlston Charles of Charlie's Records said he grieved for many days after he heard of the death of Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/eAKA5nUIe3 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Shadow's booking agent Herman Hall notes Bailey's song "Everybody is Somebody" was featured on the soundtrack of 1989 US film Lean on Me. He also said he would defend his fellow calypsonians. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/SDfOMaf00r — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Shadow's former booking agent reads a quote from Sparrow who said he was close to Bailey from the beginning and recalled three way clash between Sparrow's tent, Shadow's tent and Kitch's tent. He also said Bassman was his favourite song. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/udJBhASK8I — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Mistah Shak performs "Soucouyant" at funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey as Bailey's children dance. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/kf8MJfcWSX — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Cindy Ann Bigford performs "Rise Up" at funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/i9IeM1NN4S — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Winston "Shadow" Bailey's longtime friend Opoku Ware calls on Tobago House of Assembly to rename Shaw Park Cultural Complex after Shadow. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/itXswDZcSp — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Tobago House of Assembly Tourism Secretary Councillor Nadine Stewart describes Winston "Shadow" Bailey as a complex musical genius and cultural ambassador for Tobago. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/5zW7C5mMA0 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Donric "Funny" Williamson performs "Modern Housewives" at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/RjjPWoovzy — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Leandra and Tyler Head perform "Everybody is somebody" at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/bkszvEN8u6 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Programme coordinator Omari Ashby tells attendees to cry tears of joy for "Uncle" Winston "Shadow" Bailey because he left enough music to be enjoyed for several lifetimes. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/WjLQUcFkCs — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Winston "Gypsy" Peters performs "I'll Fly Away" at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/RShTBIpx4N — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Winston "Gypsy" Peters hugs Sharlan Bailey, musician and son of late Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/GwcjRLkKrI — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Live band performs "Yuh Looking for Horn" at funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/bs6vdpVACl — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Laventille Serenaders manager Anthony "Benup" Kinsale speaks about his childhood friend Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/oh1dnMW6N1 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

NCC Chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters signs a picture of Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/UDMhUh9Ker — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Laventille seranders manager and childhood friend Anthony "Benup" Kinsale signs a photo of Dr Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/2IvRhil6Nj — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Live band performing Dingolay at funeral for Dr Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/cLw8f9PUMs — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

The crowd waiting to view the body of Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/mRZHkEO4G9 — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

People waiting to view the body of Dr Winston "Shadow" Bailey. No photos of the body at the family's request. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/z2pmHc46EO — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

The casket for Winston "Shadow" Bailey is carried into the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/wNj4uicmAX — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Hearse for Winston "Shadow" Bailey accompanied by moko jumbies. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/jOo7L2Qm4d — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Moko jumbies at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/RZ2pTpNLiF — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

The Original Defosto Himself signs the condolence book for Winston "Shadow" Bailey. Defosto will be performing the song "Hypnosis" later at the funeral. He told Newsday Bailey was "the philosopher of calypso" and made a contribution not just to TT but to the world. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/k3rfR23pwe — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

The funeral programme for iconic calypsonian Dr Winston McGarland Bailey, "The Shadow." No "Mighty." @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/dYpIXH64Xn — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

Attendees at the funeral for Winston "Shadow" Bailey at the Queen's Park Savannah. His music is playing and video footage of interviews and performances being shown on screens.@Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/1TbMlVDjVj — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018

A well-wisher signs the condolence book at the funeral for iconic calypsonian Winston "Shadow" Bailey being held at the Queen's Park Savannah. Viewing of the body is from 8-10am but the hearse is still parked outside the venue. It will be escorted in by moko jumbies. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/iudbKTa9Zf — julien neaves (@redmanwriter) October 30, 2018