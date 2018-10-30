Excess capacity on seabridge

An aerial view of the Galleons Passage at the Scarborough port on a trial run on September 15.

SINCE beginning operations on the seabridge on October 8, the Galleons Passage ferry has transported 4,003 passengers and 876 vehicles between Trinidad and Tobago.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Port Authority and the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd. (TTIT).

Comparing the operations of the Galleons Passage, TT Spirit and Cabo Star, the Port Authority and TTIT said, “There is excess capacity on the seabridge.” Both companies urged customers to ensure passenger and cargo requirements are met.

In transporting 4,003 passengers and 876 vehicles on the seabridge between October 8 and 28, there were 7,600 available passenger seats and 1,040 total vehicle space aboard the Galleons Passage.

From April 16 to October 28, the TT Spirit transported 205,558 passengers and 49.475 vehicles. Total passenger seats and total vehicle space available on the TT Spirit were 281,595 and 53,700 respectively. From May to October 28, the Cabo Star transported 22,356 passengers and 36,210 vehicles. The vessel’s total available passenger seats and total vehicle space available were 27,360 and 86,400 respectively.

The Galleons Passage, TT Spirit and Cabo Star make the inter-island crossing in four hours, three hours, and five hours and 50 minutes respectively.

The TT Express is currently on laid-up status until it is sold.

The Prime Minister announced in August that the Express would be sold and the Government will acquire new fast ferries from Australian shipbuilders Austal and Incat. These vessels are scheduled to arrive in TT in mid-2020.

The National Infrastructure Development Company is also seeking a high-speed passenger/vehicle catamaran for two years with an option for an additional year. The specifications include an 800-1,000 passenger capacity, 250-300 cars, length between 90 and100 metres and speed of 33-38 knots.

The authority and TTIT thanked the travelling public and port users for their patience and understanding over the last few months, as challenges of the inter-island ferry service were addressed.

They said that at all times, the best decision will be made for their loyal customers, “who, over the years, have supported and made the ferry service their preferred mode of transport between the islands.”