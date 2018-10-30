‘Earthquake hazard is real’

THE seven earthquakes which the country experienced in the last week are not a sign that “the big one” is imminent. UWI seismologist Dr Joan Latchman yesterday said that while these events are not usual, they continue to fit into what can be expected.

But, “We need to recognise that the earthquake hazard is real,” Latchman said. She explained that UWI Seismic Centre has observed elevated numbers in the magnitude of earthquakes being reported and deficits in certain ranges being filled elsewhere. She said an 8.0 magnitude earthquake would cause significant damage in TT.

Latchman said if such an earthquake happened in the same location as the 6.8 magnitude quake did on August 21, the shaking would last longer than 90 seconds. That tremor happened off the coast of Venezuela.

TT experienced two earthquakes last Monday. Unlike the recent floods, Latchman said earthquakes build at a slower rate and are more difficult to anticipate.

She said the centre’s message for the last four decades has been: the country must prepare for a major earthquake, and everyone knows “the big one” is coming, but no one knows when it will happen. She recalled the last major earthquake to affect the country happened in 1766.

On TT’s readiness for an earthquake, Latchman said, “Overall, we are not in the game.” Rather than people becoming anxious over the recent earthquakes, she felt preparations should be made at individual, community and state level to deal with a major incident. Latchman was heartened to see how people and communities united to help each other during the recent floods, and added such a mindset should be part of a proactive approach towards preparing for a natural disaster.

The submarine volcano “Kick em Jenny,” north of Grenada was active recently but has since gone quiet.

Office of Disaster Preparedness and Managament (ODPM) head Capt Neville Wint agreed there is no early warning system for earthquakes.

But Wint said the response of the ODPM, state agencies, local government corporations and other stakeholders to an earthquake follows a well-laid-out plan. He explained it caters for several different scenarios, which include variables such as fatalities, casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. The severity of the incident determines the type of response by the ODPM and other agencies. He explained the readiness of the ODPM in such situations is influenced by the readiness of the other agencies it works alongside.

The ODPM does annual exercises to ensure it is ready to deal with earthquakes and other natural disaster, he said. In March, it did a tsunami drill.