Tuesday 30 October 2018
Cop pleads not guilty to stealing female underwear

THE police sergeant accused of stealing $107 worth of female underwear from a business place pleaded not guilty yesterday before a Chaguanas magistrate.

He appeared in the First Court before magistrate Adrian Darmanie. The charge against him alleged he stole the underwear at PriceSmart, Price Plaza in Chaguanas, on Thursday afternoon. The policeman who is currently on vacation has 28 years’ service. Insp Mannick of the Chaguanas Police Station laid the charge.

On Saturday, a justice of the peace granted $200,000 bail to the accused policeman while in custody at the Chaguanas Police Station. Yesterday the magistrate allowed the bail bond to remain the same and adjourned the matter to November 26.

Sgt Wayne Waithe prosecuted while the policeman was represented by an attorney.

