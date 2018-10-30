Charles: Make use of THA resources

Attendees at last week's function hosted by the National Commission for Self Help at Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

KINNESHA GEORGE

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is appealing to Tobagonians to maximise the resources available through the Assembly.

Charles made the statement while addressing last Friday’s purchase order distribution ceremony hosted by the National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSHL) at the Penthouse of the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

“As Chief Secretary, it would be irresponsible and negligent of me not to encourage Tobagonians to maximise the resources available to you through the Tobago House of Assembly.

“The Tobago House of Assembly, through the Division of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities, goes a step further in providing grants that would also assist in improving the living conditions of Tobagonians. Over the years, persons have been able to access grants through our home improvement programmes such as the home improvement grants, the home completion programme, the home improvement subsidy, beneficiary owned land and the home construction subsidy,” he said.

Charles said the distribution ceremony “is evidence that you have a government that cares.”

He added, “This distribution bears eloquent testimony of the quality of persons you have in Government that is serving you at this time. Therefore despite our nation’s financial challenges, this Government understands the importance of maintaining programmes such as the National Commission for Self Help, which aims in the bid to empower communities.

“It is important that as a Government, we take the necessary steps to ensure that the less fortunate or disenfranchised in our neighbourhoods and villages are given assistance particularly in the area of shelter. We are a government that cares, and we understand that our citizens have different needs, as well we understand our responsibility to the varying groups of our citizens.”

The Chief Secretary also recapped the recent natural disaster, which left many parts of Trinidad flooded and a number of landslides affecting parts of Tobago, as he addressed the seriousness of climate change.

“This experience has been an eye-opener for us as we grapple with changing weather patterns as a result of climate change. We continue to struggle globally to minimize the impact of our human activity on the climate, and while some nations have made significant strides in reducing their carbon footprint, others are less willing to initiate what is needed or required,” he said.

Tobago West MP and Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said the distribution was all in an effort to offer support to the residents and the applicants and improve their standard of living

“This distribution is taking place at a time when we are facing economic challenges in Trinidad and Tobago and fiscal problems upon us; but we as a Government still find it necessary to offer a helping hand to those that are in need, those who would have suffered some kind of damage from natural disaster or some kind of emergency or an accidental situation as it relates to social welfare, she said.

The Minister noted that over the years there have been misuse and abuse of social programmes.

"We as a Government, we continue to review, revise and upgrade our systems to ensure that help gets to those who need it most. I know in the Ministry of Social Development and also in the Divisions in Tobago, there is a total review and revamping of these programmes to ensure that help gets to those who need it the most and that is very, very important. We are making the hard decisions and taking all the necessary actions all in an effort to promote sustainable development in Trinidad and Tobago to restore economic growth and most of all to maintain and improve the standard of living that we have become accustomed to,” she said.