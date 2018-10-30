Body found in Moruga river

BODY BELOW: Curious onlookers gather at a bridge in Moruga yesterday after a man's body was found floating in the river below. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE body found floating in L'Anse Mitan River in Moruga has been identified as that of Curtis Frontin.

Frontin, who lived at Rancho Quemado, near Palo Seco, had been staying in Moruga for the past seven months. He was about 60.

Residents of Gran Chemin, Moruga, reported to police that on several occasions he told them that he was ducking someone whom he owed money and was hiding out in Moruga.

Moruga police received a call at about 11 am yesterday from someone who said the body of a man was floating in the river near an area called Over the Hill.

Sgt Seepersad, PC Ragbir, WPC Stoute and other police found the man face down in the water. He was wearing three-quarter pants, a plaid T-shirt and sandals. It is unclear how he ended up in the river.

Nearby residents said they last saw him in the area at about 6 pm on Saturday.

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Sciences Centre to determine the cause of death. Sgt Seepersad is heading investigations.