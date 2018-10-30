Black Rock Collection

Tremayne Frauenfelder, left, and Antonio Figuero.

THE Black Rock Collection, a collaborative exhibition by artists Antonio Figuero and Tremayne Frauenfelder will give viewers a glimpse into the life surrounding the village of Black Rock in Tobago.

The artists have been discussing this collaboration for more than a year and viewers will enjoy seeing Figuero’s charming landscapes in oils showcasing the beauty of Black Rock recreated and interpreted by Fraunfelder as colourful and eye-catching 3D miniatures. Black Rock is situated on the western end of the island and is nestled between two major estate plantations, Courland and Grafton.

Frauenfelder, creates one-of-a-kind miniatures and dioramas that capture slices of TT life. His works evoke nostalgia that easily draw the viewer in, and he has been doing this full-time since 2010. He is a member of the Art Society, and considers himself both a pioneer of TT’s culture, historic sites and buildings and also a bit of a maverick because he goes against the grain, and he enjoys that very much, said a media release. He says, “We have these milestones, experiences and more in paintings, but I want to capture these in miniature, just capture TT in all its glory.”

Figuero has been drawing and painting since the age of 14, and even sold his first piece of art at that age. His mother encouraged him to pursue art at CXC level and he credits his teacher, Dennis Seaton, for passing on the fundamentals skills of perspective, light and shade. After completing his education and entering the workforce, he put his art aside for a while until returning to it in 2015. Encouraged by his friends and family, he joined the Art Society and participated in a number of group exhibitions, gaining the respect and support from his fellow artists, and winning awards for his picturesque works in oils along the way. In 2017 he was elected as a director on the board of the ASTT.

Part proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to the Black Rock Development Organisation to aid the back filling efforts at Fort Bennett to save its famous gazebo from eventual destruction due to coastal erosion. Also, in recognising the current crisis in TT, there will also be a collection drive for the duration of the exhibition at Alliance Française to collect items needed for flood relief that will be sent to Living Waters Community for distribution,

The exhibition opens Monday at 17 Alcazar Street, St Clair, from 6 pm-8 pm and runs until November 10. It moves to Tobago on November 24, at the Black Rock Multipurpose Regional Complex, Mt Hay Trace, Black Rock, from 6 pm-8 pm and ends on December 1.

For more info: Facebook: Antonio Figuero Fine Art Instagram: @antoniofiguerofineart;

Tremayne Frauenfelder Phone: Facebook: Artisan d’art Felder Instagram: @frauenfelder

