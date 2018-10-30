All Stars’ concert to help flood victims

Jessel Murray directs the Massy Trinidad All Stars and the UWI Arts Chorale during their collaborative performance at the Classical Jewels XI concert event, held in 2017 at Napa, Port of Spain.

TEN-TIME Panorama Champions, Massy Trinidad All Stars planned to stage a grand concert at the Central Bank Auditorium in Port of Spain long before the rains began last week, but in light of the devastation experienced by many citizens, the band has decided to assist by contributing part proceeds from this upcoming event to those adversely affected by the recent floods.

“Our panyard is located right on the bank of the East Dry River,” said band captain Nigel Williams, “so we’re always aware of the danger and have taken added precautions to prevent our main building from flooding out. Still, we had to cancel practice for a good few evenings anyway, as the rain made it impossible for all our members to assemble and for us to practise, but because our members live all around the country also, we are fully aware of the devastation many people have experienced and want to lend our assistance in any and all ways that we can…”

Dubbed A Night of the Stars and featuring both the senior and junior steel orchestras, the concert is scheduled for Saturday from 7.30 pm.

Patrons can expect an eclectic mix of different genres, songs from past and present playlists, as well as special guest artistes performing. In a media release, Williams said the concert is “part of an overall strategy for succession planning” and aims to further highlight the All Stars’ Junior Orchestra.

“Over the past two years, we deliberately and strategically introduced the junior orchestra to stage/concert-styled performances,” Williams said. “We ensured that they were guest performers on our Constellation Series concerts in 2016. In 2017, they also were featured during our signature Classical Jewels production. And most recently, in September, we produced Reaching for the Stars – which was their first full-length concert. It was a major success and we also introduced them to a different stage setting as one of our guest artistes at the recently-concluded Big 5 concert. This time around they are sharing the stage equally with their senior and mentor orchestra – Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra, so by the end of the year, they would have had a significant amount of experience performing at the professional level, which is so vitally important to their growth and development and future careers in the field.”

“Perhaps, just as important as the supplies being shared to those in need are the overall sentiments of hope and faith,” said PR Officer, Daryl Joseph. “Many people are being overwhelmed by that dreadful feeling of loss right now and may find it hard to have faith and hope for better days ahead, but this event is designed to celebrate and empower the next generation and thus, deliver hope for a brighter future and we have faith that the relevant authorities will put measures in place to prevent or at least limit the extent of the devastation in the future. Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to those affected, even as we also mourn the recent passing of our musical icons in Ken “Professor” Philmore and Winston Bailey – The Mighty Shadow. We will lift them up in our songs and renditions and honour their memories on this upcoming night of the stars.”

Tickets are $300 and available at All Stars panyard on Duke Street, Port of Spain, from members and at the Central Bank Auditorium box office on November 2 and the day of the event.

For more info: 627-2127.