Woman on Fire helps flood victims

Trinidadian-born philanthropist Allison Harvey is accustomed to assisting societies in distress such as Haiti, which experienced a horrific earthquake in 2010 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Now, with the land of her birth experiencing floods which devastated communities in east and central Trinidad, she is hosted a fund-raising event in Canada on Saturday.

“We are asking the public up here to donate items. So far, the response is good. Not only are the Trinis living here willing to assist those in desperate need of supplies, but also foreigners,” Harvey said.

Harvey, who lives in Toronto, hopes to ship six barrels of items to this country. She is the founder of the non-profit organisation HOPE (hope, opportunity, purpose education) Crossing Borders, and of Woman on Fire (WOF), a “global movement of inspiration that changes the trajectory of female entrepreneurs and their companies.”

WOF’s webpage says the movement has grown from 20 dedicated female professionals attending a 10,000 Toys for Haiti charity luncheon to an annual two-day conference and a multi-city awards gala.

“I have to help my country too. My friends from the US are also supporting this cause. I am a Trini to the bone and I do visit Trinidad often. I felt I had to do something to help the affected people.”

The aid will take about two weeks to reach Trinidad, Harvey said. “The person I am sending the items to would distribute items to the flood victims.”

Among the items to be shipped are toiletries, food and sanitary products. Thousands of people were affected by the severe flooding last weekend. Up to today, many businesses and families were still cleaning up and counting their losses.

Thanks to Harvey’s involvement in many events and organisation, the Canadian media has often featured her. A 2014 article in the Toronto Caribbean newspaper referred to Harvey as an entrepreneur, publicist and philanthropist. Being the founder of Network Diva Group, she is also known as the Networking Diva.