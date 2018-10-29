Woman calls in bomb threats

SPECIAL BRANCH police and their colleagues from the Cyber Crime Unit and the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) are investigating telephone threat made by a woman to the Police Command Centre early yesterday.

According to reports, at about 12.45 am, a woman called the E999 Command Centre and advised that bombs will be planted at all police stations and at the Parliament Building. The information was passed on to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who advised that telephone messages be sent out to all divisional commanders so that officers could put the necessary arrangements in place.

Officers at the Parliament building, at Tower D, International Waterfront Center, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, were also advised to beef-up security.

Bomb Squad officers were placed on alert.

Yesterday, people entering police stations, especially those with bags, were searched as part of the new security arrangements.

Sources at the Cyber Crime Unit said every attempt is being made to trace the call.

Senior officers advised that it was a criminal offence to issue threats using a telephone.

Officers also cautioned members of the public to desist from making prank calls especially at a time when the country is facing some turbulence with the recent flooding.