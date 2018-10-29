US Ambassador concerned, gangs, drugs and terrorism

US ambassador to TT Joseph N. Modello at the Ministry of National Security opening ceremony for the Adolescent drug Intervention training workshop held at the Trinidad Hilton Port of Spain PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Recently appointed US Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello said among the issues he intends to address during his term of office will be national security concerns including gangs, drug trafficking and terrorist recruitment on the island.

Speaking with reporters after the launch of a three- day workshop on drug intervention in adolescents at the Trinidad Hilton, Port of Spain, Mondello said he felt there were several areas needing attention, particularly issues of safety and security.

"There’s no question about it there is difficulty in terms of gangs in Trinidad and Tobago, and I think this issue needs to be addressed. There are drug problems that need to be addressed. This is no different to the problems in New York, as I said the US will do everything in its power to assist the country when their government feel its necessary.

"I think we have a vested interest in the US in terms of stopping terrorism as much as we can and fighting it as much as we can and we will take that position in Trinidad Tobago."

Mondello also said he will be working closely with government ministers in these areas to see what assistance can be provided as he communicates with President Donald Trump.