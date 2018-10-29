Tobago soldier dies in car crash

A member of the TT Defence Force is Tobago's latest accident victim.

Dead is Mc Keon Eastman, 27, of Charlotteville, Tobago.

Police said around 4 am, yesterday, Eastman was driving his yellow Nissan B14 car, PBH 5347, in a westerly direction along the Claude Noel Highway, near Lowlands Mall, when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The car, police said, swerved unto the eastbound lane of the highway and collided with a culvert.

Eastman, who was thrown from the car, landed on the roadway.

District Medical Officer Okali visited the scene and pronounced Eastman dead.

Cpl Andrews is investigating.