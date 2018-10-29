Sunshine to pay policemen for defamatory story

Two policemen with the Canine Unit have been each awarded $350,000 in compensation for defamation by the Sunshine newspaper.

The paper, which has been shut down, was ordered to pay damages to Cpl Reynold Bahadoor and PC Chaitnath Balkissoon, for a defamatory article published on December 18, 2015, in which it was alleged the two were members of a gang of rogue officers, preying on, terrorising and robbing women in south Trinidad.

The order for compensation was made by Justice Jacqueline Wilson in the San Fernando High Court last week.

Both officers testified at the defamation trial, although the newspaper was not represented by an attorney in court.

Bahadoor, in his witness statement, denied committing any of the acts alleged in the article, but said he found out that the source of the newspaper’s information was a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair.

Balkissoon also denied the allegations contained in the article and said the publication caused him stress and embarrassment as he was shunned and ridiculed because of it.

He also said prior to the article, he had an unblemished record of service.

In her ruling, Wilson found the article to be defamatory and awarded the two compensation, inclusive of aggravated damages and legal costs.