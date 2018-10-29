Seventh earthquake in seven days

THE seventh earthquake in as many days was recorded yesterday just before lunch.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre (SRC) yesterday recorded the shake-up as a 4.1 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located 68 kilometres north-west of Port of Spain.

While there were no structural damage or physical harm, several people were left shaken, and took to the UWI SRC’s Facebook page to notify them that they felt the earth move.

“I felt it in my toilet,” said one blogger, “I thought it was the curry not agreeing with me” Another blogger wrote: “We live in a very active region. Active seismic regions are a sign of a live planet”

“I’m always shaking, I just hope I’m with my loved ones when the big one hits,” said a third blogger.

The last earthquake to strike near TT was on Friday last.